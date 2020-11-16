"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Accuser Announces Free YouTube Show "Thrash In A Box"

posted Nov 16, 2020 at 6:36 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Last Friday (November 13th), Accuser released their new self-titled album via Metal Blade Records. To celebrate Accuser's release, the band is now offering a free live show for fans on YouTube. Featuring new and classic songs, be sure to check out the performance below.

Accuser comments: "In fact, you all have read a statement like this one several times over the last months. With Covid- 19 still being, well, all over the place to put it mildly, we as many other bands are not able to do what we love the most- being on stage, performing and having a great time with you, the fans. With our new record out, one we are really, really proud of, we'd like to give you at least a glimpse at how the new songs sound on stage. Together with our long time supporters, Vortex Surfer Club and Kulturbüro Siegen- Wittgenstein, we are happy to present you what might be called 'Thrash in a Box'. 4 guys on stage, 9 songs and tons
of riffs!

"Cheers and thanks to all involved. We hope you enjoy our take on this weird thing called streaming shows, we surely did!"

Accuser guitarist René Schütz recently spoke with Metal Underground about the new album and his return to the band, which can also be seen below.

