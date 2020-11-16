Infirmum Premiere New Lyric Video "Sail Away" From Album "Walls of Sorrow"
Finland’s metal band Infirmum premiere a new lyric video for "Sail Away", taken from their album "Walls of Sorrow". The album was first released last February but will get a physical CD release by Wormholedeath/Aural Music on the 18th of December.
