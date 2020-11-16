Zvijer Premiere New Track "Moje prokletije" From Upcoming New Album "Navia (Zadah Jalovog Svijeta)"

Hailing from Bosnia and Herzegovina black metal band Zvijer premiere a new track named "Moje prokletije". The single is taken from their upcoming new album "Navia (Zadah Jalovog Svijeta)", which is set for release on December 4th by Seance Records.

Check out now "Moje prokletije" below.