Taur-Im-Duinath Premiere New Song "Fuochi Estinti" From Upcoming New Double-Album "The Burning Bridges"

talian black metal band Taur-Im-Duinath premiere a new song called "Fuochi Estinti", taken from their upcoming new double-album "The Burning Bridges", which will be out on November 21 via the Cult Of Parthenope label.

Check out now "Fuochi Estinti" below.