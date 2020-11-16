Taur-Im-Duinath Premiere New Song "Fuochi Estinti" From Upcoming New Double-Album "The Burning Bridges"
talian black metal band Taur-Im-Duinath premiere a new song called "Fuochi Estinti", taken from their upcoming new double-album "The Burning Bridges", which will be out on November 21 via the Cult Of Parthenope label.
Check out now "Fuochi Estinti" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Kavyk Premiere New Song "Civilized"
- Next Article:
Zvijer Premiere New Track "Moje prokletije"
0 Comments on "Taur-Im-Duinath Premiere New Song 'Fuochi Estinti'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.