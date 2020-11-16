Kavyk Premiere New Song "Civilized" From Upcoming Debut Album "Radiant Abyss"
Hammond, Louisiana-based blackened doom and death metal band Kavyk premiere a new song entitled "Civilized". The track is taken from their upcoming debut album "Radiant Abyss", which will be out in stores December 18 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Civilized" below.
