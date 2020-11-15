Interview

Harlott Frontman Andrew Hudson Discusses New Album "Detritus Of The Final Age," The Pandemic And The Thrash Revival

As mentioned recently in our interview with Warfect, in the mid 2000s, thrash metal experienced what many refer to as a revival. What was once pushed aside by grunge, alternative and industrial, had come roaring back with a new generation, ready to remind headbangers of a sub-genre which combined the social awareness of punk rock with the fun of heavy metal. This movement saw new thrash bands emerge all over the world and over in Australia, there was, and indeed is, no better band to hone their craft than Harlott.

Formed in in Melbourne in 2006, it would be seven years until the release of their debut album, "Origin," which garnered praise from thrash fans and began winning over fans across the globe. Their sophomore effort, "Proliferation" followed two years later, before "Extinction" in 2017. Only a few days ago, Harlott unleashed their latest sonic assault, "Detritus Of The Final Age," which may very well be their best album to date, with a matured sound and timely theme that's sure to have delighted fans, as well as catching the ears of newcomers.

To find out more about the record, I spoke with Harlott frontman Andrew Hudson to uncover more about the lyrical themes, music video plans, how the pandemic has effected them and his thoughts on the thrash revival itself. You can listen to it in full below.