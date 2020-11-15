Arrival Of Autumn Premiere Cover Of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Bark At The Moon”
Arrival Of Autumn premiere their take on the title track to Ozzy Osbourne‘s 1983 album “Bark At The Moon“. The group recorded the cover this past June with Ryan Sorensen engineering and Mark Lewis (DevilDriver, Cannibal Corpse) mixing the track.
“Ozzy is an influence to all of us and It’s important to pay your respect and appreciate people while they are still here with us. He’s the prince of darkness, he’s earned it! We are stoked to share our take on this classic banger.”
