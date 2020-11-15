See Blood Incantation’s Entire Virtual ‘Adult Swim Festival’ Live Set
Blood Incantation were among the bands who took part in past weekend’s virtual ‘Adult Swim Festival‘. You can now watch the group performing their 20 minutes lasting live set streaming via YouTube below:
