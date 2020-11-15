Downfall of Mankind Premiere New Single & Music Video "(The Path Of Human Existence) Oblivion"
Lisbon, Portugal-based slamming symphonic deathcore outfit Downfall of Mankind premiere a new single & music video titled "(The Path Of Human Existence) Oblivion". The track was released on November 14, 2020 via Raising Legends Records.
