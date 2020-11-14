Deeds of Flesh Premiere New Song "Ethereal Ancestors" - George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher Guests

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Deeds of Flesh premiere a new song named "Ethereal Ancestors". The single is taken from their ninth studio album, which will land in stores on December 11th via Unique Leader Records. The song features guest vocals by Cannibal Corpse's one and only George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher.

Tells Deeds of Flesh vocalist Jacoby Kingston:

"Ethereal Ancestors is one of my favorite tracks on the Nucleus album. The song features guest vocals from the mighty George Corpsegrinder and has super strong riffs, blasts, and vocal patterns throughout the song. Ethereal drives like a freight train all the way through and are super powerful. Getting to perform dual vocals with George is definitely one of the highlights of my death metal career. I think fans of both Deeds and Cannibal Corpse will appreciate this one!"