Tribulation Premiere New Music Video “Leviathans”

Tribulation premiere their new advance track and official music video titled “Leviathans”. You can take it in below. Their new album “When The Gloom Becomes Sound” is scheduled for a January 29th release date by Century Media Records.

Tell the band:

“Your first morsel to the gloom-made soundscape of our new album is something that we conjured up from the cataracts and that comes in the shape of a torrential flood, an oblation to the ‘spirits of the sea and of change’, to the Leviathans!”