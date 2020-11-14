"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Tribulation Premiere New Music Video “Leviathans”

posted Nov 14, 2020 at 3:46 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Tribulation premiere their new advance track and official music video titled “Leviathans”. You can take it in below. Their new album “When The Gloom Becomes Sound” is scheduled for a January 29th release date by Century Media Records.

“Your first morsel to the gloom-made soundscape of our new album is something that we conjured up from the cataracts and that comes in the shape of a torrential flood, an oblation to the ‘spirits of the sea and of change’, to the Leviathans!”

