Cryptodira Premiere New Single “What Can’t Be Taken Back”

Cryptodira premiere their new single “What Can’t Be Taken Back” from their upcoming new album “The Angel Of History“, due out December 04 on Good Fight Music.

Explains drummer Matthew Taibi:

“The most valuable resource anyone has at their disposal is time. What makes it so valuable is the fact that it can’t be reversed—time cannot be taken back. Barring the larger philosophical implications of time’s unreserved movement, suffice it to say that an hour of time should be worth far more than $15.”

Adds guitarist/vocalist Scott Acquavella:

“Despite most of our songs having an ever changing series of moods, there is something about ‘What Can’t Be Taken Back‘ that we feel represents our sonic and emotional spectrum particularly well. It is as furious as it is delicate and there is a common emotive thread running through each section that well-expresses the urgent and weighty nature of the lyrical content.”