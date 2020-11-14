Cryptodira Premiere New Single “What Can’t Be Taken Back”
Cryptodira premiere their new single “What Can’t Be Taken Back” from their upcoming new album “The Angel Of History“, due out December 04 on Good Fight Music.
Explains drummer Matthew Taibi:
“The most valuable resource anyone has at their disposal is time. What makes it so valuable is the fact that it can’t be reversed—time cannot be taken back. Barring the larger philosophical implications of time’s unreserved movement, suffice it to say that an hour of time should be worth far more than $15.”
Adds guitarist/vocalist Scott Acquavella:
“Despite most of our songs having an ever changing series of moods, there is something about ‘What Can’t Be Taken Back‘ that we feel represents our sonic and emotional spectrum particularly well. It is as furious as it is delicate and there is a common emotive thread running through each section that well-expresses the urgent and weighty nature of the lyrical content.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Fuming Mouth Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Tribulation Premiere New Music Video "Leviathans"
0 Comments on "Cryptodira Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.