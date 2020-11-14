Fuming Mouth Premiere New Single “Master Of Extremity”
Fuming Mouth recently inked a record deal with Nuclear Blast Records and will have their impending new EP “Beyond The Tomb” out through the label next week, on November 20. Today the band premiere their new advance track called “Master Of Extremity” ,streaming for you below:
Tells Fuming Mouth’s vocalist/guitarist Mark Whelan:
“The first time I spoke to Monte Conner at Nuclear Blast it clicked. We had finally found someone with the same exact goals as us. They’re a label that strives to see their bands at their best and we’re a band that thrives off that energy. WE HAVE SIGNED TO NUCLEAR BLAST RECORDS, and I want to scream it in your face until you hear me.”
