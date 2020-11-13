Harlott Posts New Music Video "Idol Minded" Online
Today (November 13th), Harlott has released their new album, "Detritus of the Final Age," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of "Detritus of the Final Age," a video for the single "Idol Minded" can be viewed below.
"Detritus of the Final Age" tracklisting:
1. As We Breach
2. Idol Minded
3. Bring on the War
4. Detritus of the Final Age
5. Prime Evil
6. Nemesis
7. Slaughter
8. Grief
9. Miserere of the Dead
10. The Time to Kill Is Now
