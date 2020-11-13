Katatonia Releases New Live Video "Lacquer"

Band Photo: Katatonia (?)

To mark their new release "Dead Air," on Friday 13th November, Katatonia have released their live lockdown session performance of the "City Burials" single "Lacquer." You can check it out below.

”Dead Air is a document and a remembrance of a strange and surreal situation, as well as true evidence of the love for music – both ours and that shown by our fans.” Vocalist Jonas Renkse explains what Dead Air means to the band.

April 2020 saw Katatonia present their eleventh studio opus, the poignant "City Burials," to unanimous acclaim but with the unforeseen global event transpiring this year resulting in their album touring plans being put on hold, Katatonia conducted a more intimate “lockdown” show which was streamed live from Studio Grondahl, Stockholm on May 9th. "Dead Air" offers fans a full 88-minute set containing 20 tracks from the band’s extensive and illustrious repertoire to date, with inclusions spanning two decades of dark progressive greatness, and essentially also debuting three of the City Burials album tracks in a live setting.

The tracklisting itself contains a very literal selection of fan favourites overall, having being voted for exclusively by the band’s worldwide fanbase, flawlessly flirting between earlier singles such as metallic anthems "My Twin" & "July," to the stirring emotional grandeur of new song, "Lacquer."

The recording, mixing & engineering work was orchestrated by David Castillo, notable for his extensive body of work with Katatonia to date, and the performance itself was professionally filmed by Blackbox Video.