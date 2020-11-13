Everdawn To Release New Album "Cleopatra" In February
New Jersey-based symphonic metal outfit Everdawn - formerly known as Midnight Eternal - has issued the details for their Dan Swanö-mastered second album, "Cleopatra," now confirmed for release in early February 2021 through Sensory Records. Alongside the cover artwork, tracklisting, and other details, a brief teaser for the album has been issued.
Everdawn is embodied by lead vocalist Alina Gavrilenko, guitarist/vocalist Richard Fischer, bassist Mike LePond (Symphony X), drummer Dan Prestup, and keyboardist Boris Zaks. Through the course of eleven epic new songs, the band delivers 48 minutes of progressive, symphonic excellence on "Cleopatra."
The vocals for "Cleopatra" were recorded at Soundmine Recording, the guitars were recorded at Frightbox Recording with engineer Bobby Torres, the bass, drums, and keyboards recorded at RMF Recording Studios, the bass engineered by Richard Fischer and additional editing by Bobby Torres. Upon completion, the album was mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound (Opeth, Riverside, Katatonia), and is completed with cover artwork by Gyula Havancsák of Hjules Illustration and Design, and photography by Alexandra Hassan and Northern Luna. Additionally, Therion vocalist Thomas Vikström provides additional vocals to the track "Your Majesty Sadness".
Laser's Edge division Sensory Records will release Cleopatra on CD and all digital platforms on February 7th, 2021. Watch for audio previews, preorders, and more on the album to be issued over the weeks ahead.
Tracklisting:
1. Ghost Shadow Requiem
2. Stranded In Bangalore
3. Cleopatra
4. Your Majesty Sadness
5. Infinity Divine
6. Pariah's Revenge
7. Lucid Dream
8. Heart Of A Lion
9. Toledo 712 A.D.
10. Rider Of The Storm
11. The Last Eden
