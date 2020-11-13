Eleine Shares New Music Video "Memoriam"
Eleine releases their 3rd full-length album "Dancing In Hell" November 27, 2020, through Black Lodge Records on CD, LP, cassette, box set & digital. For the recording of the new album, Eleine returned once again to The Panic Room, the album is mixed and mastered by Thomas ”Plec” Johansson. In celebration, the band has released a fourth music video from the record, "Memoriam," which can be seen below, along with a new interview singer Madeleine Liljestam & guitarist Rikard Ekberg recently did with Metal Underground.
With "Dancing In Hell," Eleine share stories of inner demons, strength and loss. This is Eleine's most powerful album yet and sets a new standard within the symphonic metal genre with hard hitting, melodic and seductive metal that has become the renowned Eleine sound.
Tracklisting:
1. Enemies
2. Dancing In Hell
3 Ava Of Death
4. Crawl From The Ashes
5. As I Breathe
6. Memoriam
7. Where Your Rotting Corpse Lie
8. All Shall Burn
9. Die From Within
10. The World We Knew
11. Die From Within – Symphonic Version
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Eleine Shares 'Memoriam' Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.