Eleine Shares New Music Video "Memoriam"

Eleine releases their 3rd full-length album "Dancing In Hell" November 27, 2020, through Black Lodge Records on CD, LP, cassette, box set & digital. For the recording of the new album, Eleine returned once again to The Panic Room, the album is mixed and mastered by Thomas ”Plec” Johansson. In celebration, the band has released a fourth music video from the record, "Memoriam," which can be seen below, along with a new interview singer Madeleine Liljestam & guitarist Rikard Ekberg recently did with Metal Underground.

With "Dancing In Hell," Eleine share stories of inner demons, strength and loss. This is Eleine's most powerful album yet and sets a new standard within the symphonic metal genre with hard hitting, melodic and seductive metal that has become the renowned Eleine sound.

Tracklisting:

1. Enemies

2. Dancing In Hell

3 Ava Of Death

4. Crawl From The Ashes

5. As I Breathe

6. Memoriam

7. Where Your Rotting Corpse Lie

8. All Shall Burn

9. Die From Within

10. The World We Knew

11. Die From Within – Symphonic Version