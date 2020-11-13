System Of A Down Raises Over $600k For Armenia Fund

Band Photo: System Of A Down (?)

Following the surprise release of two new songs in aid for the Armenia Fund, System Of A Down has revealed that they have raised over six hundred thousand dollars for the organization. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your incredible support of our campaign for the people of Artsakh, and for helping us raise over $600k in donations to provide for those in dire need via the Armenia Fund. Because of you, we will be able to help displaced civilians, young and old, who are affected by the hideous war crimes inflicted upon Artsakh by Azerbaijan and Turkey. Please take a few minutes to watch our full interview to get a more intimate look and understanding into why we came together to release 'Protect The Land' and 'Genocidal Humanoidz.' To the four of us, it's extremely important to share these truths with you. It is for our ancestors, our culture, and our nation. Help us spread the message. Watch the interview in full below."

Interestingly, a few days after the songs were released, the governments of Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed a ceasefire, which was also signed by Russian president Vladimir Putin. While the agreement allows prisoners of war and fallen soldiers to return home, Russian and Turkish forces will be deployed to the Lachin corridor for at least five years, Armenian forces will withdraw from the territories surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan will also gain control of the Nakhchivan exclave, via a strip of Armenian land near the Iranian border.