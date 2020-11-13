Therion To Release New Album "Leviathan" In January; Posts New Lyric Video Online

Band Photo: Therion (?)

Sweden’s symphonic metal pioneers Therion are proud to unleash the first single and title track from their upcoming 17th studio album "Leviathan," which is set to be released on 22 January 2021 on Nuclear Blast.

Balancing ominous atmosphere and powerful, seducing chants, Leviathan succeeds in virtually conjuring the mythical sea creature the song has borrowed its name from.

Therion has always been a band that have challenged themselves to explore new paths, while remaining true to their musical core values. For their 17th studio album "Leviathan," mastermind Christofer Johnsson and his collaborator Thomas Vikström have created something that has been previously unthinkable to the guitarist and the singer. "We have done the only thing that was left of all the different angles to explore", explains Christofer. "We have decided to give the people what they kept asking for. 'Leviathan' is the first album that we have deliberately packed with Therion hit songs."

"Leviathan" will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- CD Digipak

- Ltd. CD Digipak + Patch (Ltd. to 500 / Mailorder only)

- Black LP

- Clear LP (Ltd. to 300)

- Gold LP (Ltd. to 300 / Mailorder only)

- Silver LP (Ltd. to 600 / USA exclusive).