Interview

Eleine Discusses New Album "Dancing In Hell," Filming New Videos, YouTube Comments And More

Since emerging in the nineties, symphonic metal has gone on to become one of metal's most popular sub-genres, with bands of the ilk becoming household names, releasing classic albums and headlining festivals across the world. While people will immediately think of the legendary names like Therion, Nightwish or Epica, there seems to always be a steady stream of new groups to capture the imagination, including Surma, Scardust and Visions Of Atlantis. Another of symphonic metal's rising stars hails from Landskrona in Sweden and are already making their mark with a pummelling sound, guided by a truly commanding voice, namely; Eleine.

Eleine was formed in 2014 and only a year later released their eponymous debut album, before really catching listener's ears with their sophomore, "Until The End" in 2018. A new EP, "All Shall Burn" followed in 2019 as a stop gap before their next album, which is now only two weeks away in the form of "Dancing In Hell." The songs released so far are going over very well with fans and newcomers alike and to find out more about the album, its background, concepts and more, I caught up with vocalist Madeleine Liljestam & guitarist Rikard Ekberg. You can watch the interview in full below.