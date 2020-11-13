Interview
Eleine Discusses New Album "Dancing In Hell," Filming New Videos, YouTube Comments And More
Since emerging in the nineties, symphonic metal has gone on to become one of metal's most popular sub-genres, with bands of the ilk becoming household names, releasing classic albums and headlining festivals across the world. While people will immediately think of the legendary names like Therion, Nightwish or Epica, there seems to always be a steady stream of new groups to capture the imagination, including Surma, Scardust and Visions Of Atlantis. Another of symphonic metal's rising stars hails from Landskrona in Sweden and are already making their mark with a pummelling sound, guided by a truly commanding voice, namely; Eleine.
Eleine was formed in 2014 and only a year later released their eponymous debut album, before really catching listener's ears with their sophomore, "Until The End" in 2018. A new EP, "All Shall Burn" followed in 2019 as a stop gap before their next album, which is now only two weeks away in the form of "Dancing In Hell." The songs released so far are going over very well with fans and newcomers alike and to find out more about the album, its background, concepts and more, I caught up with vocalist Madeleine Liljestam & guitarist Rikard Ekberg. You can watch the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Oldblood Premiere New Song & Music Video "Kuebiko"
- Next Article:
Therion To Release New Album In January
0 Comments on "Eleine Prepares For 'Dancing In Hell'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.