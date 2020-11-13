Exclusive

Oldblood Premiere New Song & Music Video "Kuebiko" From Upcoming New EP "Arms to the Sky"

UK's blackened post-doom metal band Oldblood have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song and music video "Kuebiko". The track is taken from their impending new EP "Arms to the Sky", which will be released on December 4th.





"'Kuebiko' is the first track on 'Arms to the Sky' and begins the EP's narrative of the bombing of Hiroshima & Nagasaki. Kuebiko translates as "a state of exhaustion inspired by acts of senseless violence, which force you to revise your image of what can happen in this world, which is something we wanted to convey with the grinding pace & crushing, heavy nature of the track. The lyrical themes revolve around the fact that a few men could have stopped all this before it happened, but ultimately chose not too; and we now have to live with the senseless horrors and ultimate feeling of hopelessness they unleashed."

EP "Arms to the Sky" track listing:

01 - Kuebiko

02 - Nuclear Blues

03 - Los Alamos

04 - Alone