Frozen Soul Premiere New Song "Tormented by Time" From Upcoming New Album "Crypt of Ice"
Death metal outfit Frozen Soul premiere a new song called "Tormented by Time", taken from their upcoming new album "Crypt of Ice", which will arrive in stores January 8, 2021.
Check out now "Tormented by Time" below.
