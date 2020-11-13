Of Feather & Bone Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Sulfuric Disintegration"
Of Feather And Bone premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Sulfuric Disintegration", which will be out in stores later today via November 13th.
Check out now "Sulfuric Disintegration" in its entirety below.

