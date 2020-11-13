Love And Death (Korn) Premiere New Single “Down”
Band Photo: Korn (?)
Love And Death, the side project consisting of Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch and Spoken‘s J.R. Bareis among others, premiere their new advance track “Down“. The band’s new studio album “Perfectly Preserved” will be released on February 12th, 2021.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Wage War Premiere New Single "Surrounded"
- Next Article:
Chelsea Grin Premiere New Track "Blind Kings"
0 Comments on "Love And Death (Korn) Premiere New Single 'Down'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.