Machine Head Premiere New Single & Music Video “My Hands Are Empty”
Band Photo: Machine Head (?)
Machine Head‘s new track “My Hands Are Empty” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.
A new official music video for the single was produced as well, with Mike Sloat helming the production. You can watch it below as soon as it has premiered:
