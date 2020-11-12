Column
Unearthing The Metal Underground: Germany's ugly death metal beast Omegavortex
Band Photo: Omegavortex (?)
Something vile has been brewing in Germany. The ensemble known as Omegavortex initially formed in 2007 as Ambevilence, a project that released just a handful of songs. Omegavortex is cloaked in obscurity, referencing the majority of its members by only the pseudonym of a singular letter, including one “X”—who was presumably involved in the awesome, now defunct death metal band Beyond. The band’s mysterious nature permeates its ominous and punishing debut full-length, “Black Abomination Spawn,” which is set for release by Invictus Productions on November 13.
Omegavortex sequenced the album such that the first half is blistering, suffocating and chaotic.
Songs like “Netherworld Descendent” sound like a contemporary, bestial take on early Morbid Angel and Sadistik Exekution. The latter half—or side two, if you will—allows listeners some breathing room, relatively speaking. This half is more sprawling, spacious and dynamic without forsaking the band’s brute force, and the results are arguably even more unnerving. The melodious and dramatic opening of the aptly entitled “Gateways” sounds like the soundtrack to some kind of violent occult ritual. Omegavortex seems clearly inspired by the classic artists of extreme dark metal; however they’re assembling their madness together into something that sounds just as fresh and exciting as it is ugly.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
