Ilsa Premiere Title Track To New Album 'Preyer'

Washington D.C. sludge and doom metal act Ilsa premiere the title track to their forthcoming new album "Preyer". The new record will be out in stores November 20 via Relapse Records.

Check out now "Preyer" below.





Says vocalist Orion:

"Theres a long battle ahead and little time for platitudes, old aches, and pains that slow the pace. 'Preyer' is simple and forceful, our spell for Hell on Earth."