Eternal Returns Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Reprieved to Totality"
Thane, India-based death thrashers Eternal Returns premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's impending new album "Reprieved to Totality". The new effort will be out in stores November 14th via Islander Records.
Check out now "Reprieved to Totality" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Mitochondrial Sun Premiere New Track
- Next Article:
Ilsa Premiere Title Track To New Album "Preyer"
0 Comments on "Eternal Returns Pre-Release Full-Album Streaming"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.