Eternal Returns Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Reprieved to Totality"

Thane, India-based death thrashers Eternal Returns premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's impending new album "Reprieved to Totality". The new effort will be out in stores November 14th via Islander Records.

Check out now "Reprieved to Totality" in its entirety below.



