Mitochondrial Sun (Ex-Dark Tranquillity) Premiere New Track "Sju Pulsarer" From Upcoming New Album
Mitochondrial Sun - the solo project of former Dark Tranquillity guitarist Niklas Sundin - premiere a new song entitled "Sju Pulsarer" (Swedish for “seven pulsars”), taken from their upcoming new second album of the same name . The record will be out tomorrow, November 13 via Argonauta Records.

