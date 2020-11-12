Mitochondrial Sun (Ex-Dark Tranquillity) Premiere New Track "Sju Pulsarer" From Upcoming New Album

Band Photo: Dark Tranquillity (?)

Mitochondrial Sun - the solo project of former Dark Tranquillity guitarist Niklas Sundin - premiere a new song entitled "Sju Pulsarer" (Swedish for “seven pulsars”), taken from their upcoming new second album of the same name . The record will be out tomorrow, November 13 via Argonauta Records.