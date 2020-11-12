Tribulation Share New Teaser For Impending Album “When The Gloom Becomes Sound” - Rescheduled European/UK Tour Dates Available

Tribulation have a new record entitled “When The Gloom Becomes Sound” scheduled for a January 29 release date by Century Media Records. A new teaser for the album is streaming below.

In other news Tribulation‘s January/February 2021 European/UK tour has been postponed to September/October due to, you know what. The band will be supported by Bolzer and Molassess. Below's where and when the trek will stop:

09/17 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset

09/18 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

09/19 Utrecht, NET – De Helling

09/21 Vosselaar, BEL – Biebob

09/22 London, UK – The Dome

09/23 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain

09/24 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club

09/25 Aarburg, SWI – Musigburg

09/26 Essen, GER – Turock

09/28 Heidelberg, GER – Halle 2

09/29 Munich, GER – Technikum

09/30 Krakow, POL – Kwadrat

10/01 Prague, CZE – Nova Chmelnice

10/02 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra

10/03 Vienna, AUT – Szene

10/05 Berlin, GER – Hole44

10/06 Malmo, SWE – Babel

10/08 Gothenburg, SWE – Valand

10/09 Oslo, NOR – Parkteatret