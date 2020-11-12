Tribulation Share New Teaser For Impending Album “When The Gloom Becomes Sound” - Rescheduled European/UK Tour Dates Available
Tribulation have a new record entitled “When The Gloom Becomes Sound” scheduled for a January 29 release date by Century Media Records. A new teaser for the album is streaming below.
In other news Tribulation‘s January/February 2021 European/UK tour has been postponed to September/October due to, you know what. The band will be supported by Bolzer and Molassess. Below's where and when the trek will stop:
09/17 Copenhagen, DEN – Pumpehuset
09/18 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
09/19 Utrecht, NET – De Helling
09/21 Vosselaar, BEL – Biebob
09/22 London, UK – The Dome
09/23 Paris, FRA – Petit Bain
09/24 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club
09/25 Aarburg, SWI – Musigburg
09/26 Essen, GER – Turock
09/28 Heidelberg, GER – Halle 2
09/29 Munich, GER – Technikum
09/30 Krakow, POL – Kwadrat
10/01 Prague, CZE – Nova Chmelnice
10/02 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra
10/03 Vienna, AUT – Szene
10/05 Berlin, GER – Hole44
10/06 Malmo, SWE – Babel
10/08 Gothenburg, SWE – Valand
10/09 Oslo, NOR – Parkteatret
