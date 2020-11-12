Oceans Ate Alaska Premiere New Single & Music Video “Metamorph” - Reunite w/ Original Singer James Harrison

Oceans Ate Alaska premiere their new single and music video titled “Metamorph“, which finds the group reunited with their original frontman James Harrison. The clip is streaming for you via YouTube below and was directed by Jeb Hardwock.





Harrison commented via social media of his return:

“DID YOU MISS ME? It’s true, the secrets out. I’ve rejoined @oceansatealaska and you can check out our latest single now, worldwide! Over the past few years I’ve had A LOT of time on my hands to get life back on track, study and pursue many other things I love. For that, I am ever so grateful. What does this mean for @livealiecult ? Hopefully nothing changes. I didn’t tell a soul, not even my closest friends, for fear of this news leaking. Here’s to a new year filled with heavy releases from both bands! #432crew #oceansatealaska #livealiecult #livealie”