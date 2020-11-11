Fuck The Facts Releases New Single "An Ending"

Band Photo: Fuck the Facts (?)

"Pleine Noirceur" is the upcoming album from Canadian grindcore champions Fuck The Facts. Set for release on November 20th via their very own label Noise Salvation, the full length follows their 2015 Juno nominated "Desire Will Rot". "Pleine Noirceur" continues right where the band left off, offering up another slab of their patented “bastardized” grindcore full of all the twists and turns that fans have come to expect.

Leading up to the record's deliverance, the trio has previewed songs "Ailleurs", "Dropping Like Flies", "Everything I Love Is Ending" and the album's title track. Today, just days away from "Pleine Noirceur" discharging to headphones and speakers around the globe, the band is sharing their latest single "An Ending", the second last closer on the album.

Guitarist Topon Das adds:

"This song deviates from the more grindcore and head-bashing tunes on the record to show more of our melodic side. Not referenced as often, but the early days of bands like Paradise Lost, Katatonia, Enchantment & Cemetary definitely had a strong influence on my writing as well. There's a dark and depressing feel to the song that really embodies the theme of the whole album."

Listen to "An Ending" via its premiere on No Clean Singing or check it out below.