Dragony Reveals New Album "Viribus Unitis" Details; Posts New Music Video "Gods Of War" Online

Founded in 2007 and after releasing three studio records, Austrian symphonic power metal heroes Dragony return to their rock opera roots on their brand new album, Viribus Unitis, out January 15, 2021 via Napalm Records. Following up on the conceptual approach of their debut album, Legends, on the new album, the band unveils the true history of their home country. We return to the days when Austria was ruled by emperor Franz Joseph and his wife, empress Sisi – but forget everything you’ve heard and read so far!

Today the band has unleashed an energetic music video for their first single and album opener, "Gods Of War," setting the stage for their imaginative historical concept to unfold.

Dragony about the track:

"The first single "Gods of War" is also the opening track of the album, and sets the stage for the story that is to come: The year is 1867, and Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria is forced to accept the terms of the Austro-Hungarian Compromise after suffering losses in the Austro-Prussian War of 1866, effectively establishing the dual monarchy that became known as the 'k. & k. Monarchy.' In this situation, he is questioning whether his empire even has a future, or only its glorious past.

The music for the song was co-written by Tommy Johansson from Sabaton & Majestica with his partner in Symphony Of Tragedy, Tomas Svedin, with the vocal lines and lyrics having been composed by our singer Siegfried. Musically, it's therefore a very "Scandinavian-sounding" song that adds another texture to the catalogue of Dragony, and we are already very much looking forward to playing this one live at future shows!“

Sabaton's Tommy Johansson on "Gods Of War":

"What Dragony did to 'Gods of War' is far beyond what I could have expected it to turn out when this song was written. How they play and sing this song is just glorious! It’s so powerful and you can sing along to the chorus right away. I’m happy and honored I got to be a part of Dragony, and the song suits well to the rest of this epic album!"

What really happened at the time of the last Habsburg ruler of Austria, his wife and their son, the troubled Archduke Rudolf, is revealed by the symphonic power metal six-piece on their fourth full-length, "Viribus Unitis." Let’s clear the assumption that Rudolph died after trying to take his life at castle Mayerling in 1889. No way! Instead, after his mother Sisi is assassinated in 1898 in Switzerland, he subsequently gets in contact with dark powers which, driven by his desire to be with her again, make him turn to black magic and demonology. Now history takes its true course. There are not only zombies and cyberpunks lurking – Dragony also managed to prove further entanglements of well-known personalities you could never imagine…

For the exciting adventure cemented in their upcoming album, the Austrians around former Visions Of Atlantis singer Siegfried Samer are supported by well-known colleagues like Tommy Johansson (Sabaton, Majestica, Symphony Of Tragedy), Tomas Svedin (Symphony Of Tragedy), Michele Guaitoli (Visions Of Atlantis) and Georg Neuhauser (Serenity) - just to name a selection. Mixing and mastering on Viribus Unitis was handled by Sebastian “Seeb” Levermann of ORDEN OGAN in his Greenman Studios in Germany.

Singer Siegfried Samer on the new album, Viribus Unitis:

"Viribus Unitis marks both a return to our musical roots as well as a next step into the future for Dragony, as we are returning to a "rock opera concept" album similar to our debut Legends, but at the same time, we have evolved musically and are delivering what we consider our heaviest and most diverse album to date. And even though we are taking a bit of a creative approach with the source material, the concept story of the album is deeply intertwined with the history of Austria and in particular with the end of the Habsburg monarchy, which is often romanticized in Austria and ingrained in our collective consciousness. We are therefore thrilled to be able to release this very special album on an Austrian label, Napalm Records, and hope that both old and new fans of Dragony will enjoy the brand new songs!"

Could Dragony's rewriting of history mark a new revelation of hidden truths previously shrouded in fantasy? Only "Viribus Unitis" tells all!

Tracklisting:

1. On the Blue Danube

2. Gods of War

3. Love You to Death

4. Magic

5. Darkness Within

6. A.E.I.O.U.

7. Viribus Unitis

8. Golden Dawn

9. Made of Metal (Cyberpunk Joseph)

10. Battle Royale

11. Legends Never Die

12. Haben Sie Wien schon bei Nacht geseh'n