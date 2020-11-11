Cerebellion Streaming New Album, "Beyond Our Failures"
Orange County, CA alternative metal band Cerebellion is streaming their newly released album, "Beyond Our Failures" on bandcamp. The band released six singles in 2020, leading up to this full album release, which was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Chris Eck at Eck's Studio in Corona, CA. Check it out below:
