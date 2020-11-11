Angerot Premiere New Music Video For "Vestiments of Cancer" From Latest Album "The Divine Apostate"
Midwest death metal outfit Angerot premiere a new music video for "Vestiments of Cancer". The track is taken from their latest album "The Divine Apostate", out in stores now via Redefining Darkness.
Check out now "Vestiments of Cancer" below.
Explain Angerot:
“‘Vestiments of Cancer’ is about the corrupting and unlimited power that religion holds. It is a self-reflection of a holy man who believes he speaks the will of God, but finds that the power he holds turns him into the exact evil he once detested.”
