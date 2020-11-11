Angerot Premiere New Music Video For "Vestiments of Cancer" From Latest Album "The Divine Apostate"

Midwest death metal outfit Angerot premiere a new music video for "Vestiments of Cancer". The track is taken from their latest album "The Divine Apostate", out in stores now via Redefining Darkness.

Explain Angerot:

“‘Vestiments of Cancer’ is about the corrupting and unlimited power that religion holds. It is a self-reflection of a holy man who believes he speaks the will of God, but finds that the power he holds turns him into the exact evil he once detested.”