Horsehunter Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Day of Doom Live"

Band Photo: Horsehunter (?)

Australian sludge-metal outfit Horsehunter premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Day of Doom Live". The record will be out in stores later today via Magnetic Eye.

Check out now "Day of Doom Live" in its entirety below.