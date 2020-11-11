Carach Angren Premiere New NSFW Music Video For “Franckensteina Strataemontanus”
Band Photo: Carach Angren (?)
Carach Angren premiere their new NSFW music video for the title track to the band's latest album, “Franckensteina Strataemontanus“.
Tell Carach Angren:
“We hereby proudly present you the visual horror that is ‘Franckensteina Strataemontanus!’ Over the last few months, we worked with director Zoran Bihac and producer Julia Patey and their extraordinary team on galvanism and alchemy. ‘Now… wine will come from water and gold from stone / Concocting potions from flesh and bone / The perfume of death is our sweetest cologne…’
Our endless gratitude goes out to everyone who has worked extremely hard to make this video possible, and an extra shout-out to Bonny Zahara for coming back to life!”
Fantastic album (and video)