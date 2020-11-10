Warfect Releases New Lyric Video "Into The Fray"

Fast screaming guitar tunes pave the way as brutal madness unfolds on "Into The Fray." Swedish Thrash Metal War machine Warfect pushes itself through spheres of pure heaviness directly into your core on their third single fresh off the new album, Spectre of Devastation, to be released this Friday, November 13!

Warfect on "Into The Fray":

"The song “Into The Fray” is about the Russian submarine disaster when Kursk sank during a military training operation and the horrors the crew faced during this event. The music is not only fast but has also heavy mid-tempo sections - perfect for headbanging - and takes a more melodic turn coming into the chorus. Check it out!"

You can check out the lyric video for "Into The Fray" below, along with a new interview bassist Kris Stallmer did with Metal Underground.