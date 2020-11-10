pg.lost Premiere New Song "Shelter" From Upcoming New Album "Oscillate"
pg.lost premiere a new track called "Shelter", taken from their forthcoming new album "Oscillate", which will be out on November 20 through Pelagic.
Check out now "Shelter" below.
