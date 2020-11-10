Within Nostalgia Premiere New Song "Desideratum" From Upcoming New Album "Void & Decay"

North Bay, Ontario Canada-based duo Within Nostalgia premiere a new song titled "Desideratum", taken from their upcoming new album "Void & Decay". The record will be released on December 18th on all major digital platforms. It was produced by Within Nostalgia and Dave Strba of Chainsaw Media.