PlasticBag FaceMask Premiere New Song "She’s the Cousin of the Chainsaw" From Upcoming New Album "Content"
Fresno, California-based grinding math and death metal band PlasticBag FaceMask premiere a new song entitled "She’s the Cousin of the Chainsaw", taken from their upcoming new album "Content", which will be released on November 27th via PlasticSkull Records. The duo consists of Jacob Lee (Keeper, Elder Devil) and Patrick Hogan (Time Bomb, Shrug).
Check out now "She’s the Cousin of the Chainsaw" below.
