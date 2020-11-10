Headline News

Abnormality Officially Announce Breakup

Abnormality announce their decision to break up. You can read their full statement regarding that issue below:

“It is with a heavy heart today we inform you that we are closing this chapter of our lives and Abnormality is no more. This was a difficult but mutual decision by all the members and there are no hard feelings. It has been going on for a while that we felt we were growing apart, and the pandemic and travel bans were the final nail in the coffin.

We are grateful for these past 15 years of making heavy music for you all and playing stages across the country and across the globe. We will never forget the awesome memories and the friendships forged.

A huge thank you to Metal Blade Records, and to all of our fans for the love and support over all these years. Most of us will continue making music in other projects, so rest assured you will see us individually in one form or another.”