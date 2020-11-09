Mantar Releases Full Wacken Open Air 2018 Performance Online
Bremen born, Hamburg founded duo Mantar has released their full performance from the 2018 Wacken Open Air festival. You can check it out below. The set was recorded during their tour in support of their third album, "The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze," which was released the same year through Nuclear Blast Records. Earlier this year, the two released, "Grungetown Hooligans II," a collection of covers of songs by the likes of Sonic Youth, L7 and Mazzy Star among others.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Mantar Releases Full Wacken 2018 Set Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.