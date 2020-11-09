Mantar Releases Full Wacken Open Air 2018 Performance Online

Bremen born, Hamburg founded duo Mantar has released their full performance from the 2018 Wacken Open Air festival. You can check it out below. The set was recorded during their tour in support of their third album, "The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze," which was released the same year through Nuclear Blast Records. Earlier this year, the two released, "Grungetown Hooligans II," a collection of covers of songs by the likes of Sonic Youth, L7 and Mazzy Star among others.