Untamed Land Signs With Napalm Records; New Album Expected 2021

Napalm Records is pleased to welcome a unique new discovery from the depths of the metal underground to its growing roster. The world’s very first black metal band incorporating the feral, desolate sounds of classic, old western cinematics – Untamed Land – has just inked a worldwide record deal with the premier rock and metal label.

Untamed Land explores yet uncharted territory, evoking the sound and atmosphere of classic Spaghetti Western soundtracks with a crushing black metal foundation. Based in Akron, Ohio, USA, Patrick Kern, the exceptional mind behind Untamed Land, merges the seemingly infinite sonic environment of the Wild West with crushing rhythms and the sweeping force of cinematic scores à la Ennio Morricone.

Now, after releasing their debut album, "Between The Winds," in 2018, Untamed Land is currently working on their second full-length album – more to be announced soon.

Patrick Kern of Untamed Land states:

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to be working with this legendary label. Napalm Records has worked with so many amazing bands and has been an enduring part of the story of metal music. To have the opportunity to be a part of this legacy is absolutely unbelievable and I would like to sincerely thank everyone who has supported this project. Stay tuned for a new adventure coming soon."

Napalm Records A&R Sebastian Muench states:

"Untamed Land is one of the most exciting new bands we came across in recent years and is a perfect blend of Summoning, Caladan Brood with a touch of a post-apocalyptic world feel in the style of the Marshall Bravestarr TV-series. Welcome to the Napalm family!"