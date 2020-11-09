Interview

Warfect Bassist Kris Stallmer Discusses New Album "Spectre Of Devastation," Swedish Thrash And More

Thrash metal's heyday was unquestionably the eighties. But in the mid 2000s, metal fans all over the world, tired by the dominance of metalcore, death core and before that, nu metal, took inspiration from the likes of Exodus, Overkill and Destruction to forge a second wave of thrash metal. This new generation, featuring bands such as Evile, Warbringer and Gama Bomb has achieved varied success since the launch, with more and more bands performing the tried and tested sub-genre. One group who has taken up this mantel hails from the Swedish town of Uddevalla and go by the name of Warfect.

This Friday, Warfect will unleash their fourth studio album, "Spectre Of Devastation," their first through Napalm Records and which boasts impressive cover art by Andreas Marschall. To find out more about the album, the art, the concept, signing with Napalm and what it's like to be a thrash band in a country better known for death metal, I spoke with bassist Kris Wallstrom. You can watch the interview in full below.