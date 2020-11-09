Fullminator Premiere New Music Video For "Fight For Your Right (Beastie Boys Cover)" From Upcoming New EP "Omniplasm"

Space thrashers Fullminator have released a music video of their cover of the Beastie Boys classic "Fight For Your Right". The song is from their upcoming EP "Omniplasm" which will be released on December 12th.

"Omniplasm" Track Listing:

1. Artificial Immolator (AI)

2. Checking Accunt$

3. Omniplasm

4. Perihelion

5. Fight For Your Right (Beastie Boys Cover)