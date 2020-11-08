Trove (Ex-Vanna) Premiere New Single “Kingdom Of Mud”
Trove, featuring former Vanna singer Davey Muise, premiere a new single named “Kingdom Of Mud” streaming via YouTube below. The song is Muise's first musical output since several accusations of sexual misconduct had been leveled against him via Twitter.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Norma Jean Singer Guests On Bares His Teeth Song
- Next Article:
Sea Sleeper Premiere New Video "Old Guard"
0 Comments on "Trove (Ex-Vanna) Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.