Listen To Norma Jean’s Cory Brandan Guest On New Bares His Teeth Song “Antonym For Empire”

Band Photo: Living Sacrifice (?)

Norma Jean singer Cory Brandan guests on the new Bares His Teeth song “Antonym For Empire”. That band feature current and former members of Dead To Fall, Living Sacrifice, Norma Jean, etc..





Tell the band:

“Martin Luther King, Jr. believed that although history is long and full of upheaval, pain, darkness, and fear, the arc of it remains bent toward justice. In these fiercely divisive, dehumanizing days, with political parties wrestling for power, we remain convinced that justice and mercy, when practiced and demanded by many, can make all of the difference.

Today and in the days to come, we’re asking this question: what is the opposite of empire? What lies beyond predatory practices of intimidation, violence, and manipulation?

Because there has to be more than this. There IS more than this, and we need to be willing to march toward it together.

Share this song, please, and get out there to vote. All proceeds go to benefit Campaign Zero.”