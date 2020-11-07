Fleshdriver Premiere New Music Video "Insidious Epoch” / “Sycophant’s Curse"

Tallahassee, Florida-based band Fleshdriver premiere a visualizer for two new songs entitled "Insidious Epoch” / “Sycophant’s Curse". The tracks were engineered, mixed, and mastered by the band at KOTP Recordings.

Check out now "Insidious Epoch” / “Sycophant’s Curse" below.





Explains Fleshdriver guitarist Tyler Denslow:

“The songs and video touch on what is currently happening around the world. The violence, exploitation and corruption. They represent where we are headed if we don’t fight for change. Everyone sees what is taking place across the planet, but we feel like it is still necessary to talk about. These two new tracks are the first to feature our new vocalist Ian Campbell and show everyone a taste of the direction we’re going in. When Quinn and I wrote the Leech tape I was listening to a lot of old school death metal and Maggot Stomp bands; so, naturally it had that raw caveman vibe going on. Recently I can’t get enough of some relatively newer bands like Plague Years so these songs tend to be a little more riffy and melodic. Some people are over that shit, I try not to think about it too much. I just crack open the Jack, smoke a few bowls and let the music ride. We hope you enjoy.”