See: Pair Of Trump Supporters Dance & Singalong To Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name” At PA Protest
Several fans of Donald Trump were captured dancing and singing along to a peculiar song choice over the past days in Philadelphia, PA.
Below you can watch a pair of Trump supporters clad in a pro-police ‘thin blue line flag’ dancing and singing along to Rage Against The Machine's 1992 anti-police brutality/racism classic, “Killing In The Name“.
